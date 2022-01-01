Retail
Thi-Bich NGUYEN
Thi-Bich NGUYEN
LA GARENNE-COLOMBES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Zurich assurance
- Assistante administrative
2016 - maintenant
Parents employeurs
- Assistante maternelle agréée
2008 - 2016
meilleurtaux.com
- Conseiller financier
Paris
2006 - 2008
meilleurtaux.com
- Gestionnaire assurance
Paris
2005 - 2006
Sofinco
- Attaché commercial
Evry
2003 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Van Gogh
Ermont
2001 - 2003
BTS Force de vente
Lycée Emmanuel Mounier
Chatenay Malabry
1998 - 1999
BAC
Réseau
Alain RUBIN
Audrey DESGRANGES
Catherine LOOBUYCK
Christophe BELLIARD
Eric GHIRINGHELLI
éric NGUYEN
Gaël MERCIER
Gérald LOOBUYCK
Hugo MAUREL
Julien AVOT
