Thi Thanh Hoa TA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Taxation
tax audit assistance
financial statements
develop my practice
Value Added Tax
Tax Returns
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Financial Services
Excellent computer skills

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited - Senior Tax Consultant

    2012 - 2016 * Reviewing and analyzing the tax reports and financial information to serve clients' purposes;
    * Consolidating the financial data for purposes of analysis;
    * Initial leading the teams, timely delivering tasks, advices and annual tax returns to all clients during busy season;
    * Acting as a first point of contact to my clients for queries related to daily operation;
    * Coordinating and organizing the team for each project to be well done. ;
    * Working under high pressure to provide many advices/reports to the clients in relation to the structuring advices ,

  • Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited - Junior Tax Consultant

    2010 - 2012 * Preparing the recurring tax reports as required by law in Vietnam;
    * Assisting in preparation of VAT refund application; notification of tax exemption under Double Tax Treaties, tax audit assistance;
    * Understanding on financial statements, accounting system and regulations in accounting activities.

Formations

  • IESEG, School Of Management

    Paris 2016 - 2017 International MBA

  • ACCA ACCOUNTANCY QUALIFICATION (N/A)

    N/A 2012 - maintenant ACCOUNTANCY QUALIFICATION

    Progressive and professional certificate

  • RMIT International University Vietnam (Hô Chi Minh City)

    Hô Chi Minh City 2006 - 2010 Bachelor of Commerce

