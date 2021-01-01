Thi Thanh Hoa TA

Mes compétences :
Taxation
tax audit assistance
financial statements
develop my practice
Value Added Tax
Tax Returns
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Financial Services
Excellent computer skills
Entreprises
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
- Senior Tax Consultant
2012 - 2016* Reviewing and analyzing the tax reports and financial information to serve clients' purposes;
* Consolidating the financial data for purposes of analysis;
* Initial leading the teams, timely delivering tasks, advices and annual tax returns to all clients during busy season;
* Acting as a first point of contact to my clients for queries related to daily operation;
* Coordinating and organizing the team for each project to be well done. ;
* Working under high pressure to provide many advices/reports to the clients in relation to the structuring advices ,
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
- Junior Tax Consultant
2010 - 2012* Preparing the recurring tax reports as required by law in Vietnam;
* Assisting in preparation of VAT refund application; notification of tax exemption under Double Tax Treaties, tax audit assistance;
* Understanding on financial statements, accounting system and regulations in accounting activities.