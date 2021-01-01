Menu

Thibaut PATOUILLARD

  • Head Of Growth
  • Mesdocteurs.com
  • Head Of Growth

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

HEAD OF GROWTH - VP Marketing

"What stands in the way becomes the way"
Marcus Aurelius

Proven talent for aligning business strategy and objectives with established growth marketing methodology to achieve maximum operational impacts with minimum resource expenditures. I am a Growth-focused team player with expertise spanning customer acquisition, conversion, onboarding, retention and referral through data-oriented experimentations. Exceptionally rigorous professional with keen interpersonal, communication and organizational skills, as well as high productivity and effectiveness.

I care a passion for Data-Driven Growth; I try to help companies to maximize their growth in setting up metrics to follow and then deploying necessary marketing actions. My entrepreneurial spirit enables me to be interested and to understand the global issues of a company, whether in marketing strategies or products.
This macro view is fundamental to understand which step of its life the company finds itself and thus organize specific processes adapted to its growth.
Voracious reader, I love to learn and I consider the time I spend for self-training as an integral part of a Chief Marketing Officer's job.

RESULTS
Since 2011, my contributions and track record data-driven experimentations have yielded high impacts on customer acquisition, activation/conversion, onboarding, retention and referral/virality.

CONTACT ME
Always keen on expanding my professional network and to discuss potential collaborations, I can be reached via Linkedin

SPECIALTIES
Growth Marketing | Data Science | Product UX/UI | Sales | Entrepreneurship | Classical Digital Strategies ( SEO/SEM, Lead Generation, Social Media Strategy, Branding, Partnership, CRM, Affiliation and Monetization...)

Entreprises

  • Mesdocteurs.com - Head Of Growth

    Marketing | 2016 - 2017 Head of Growth chez Mesdocteurs.com et
    1er salarié.
    Mes missions s'articulent autour de l'amélioration de la rétention utilisateur, de l'acquisition, de la conversion et de la viralité.

    En tant que directeur marketing je suis responsable de l'acquisition de trafic à travers le seo/sem et l'achat de format pub, du product management et UX, de l'analytics, des partenariats et de la stratégie marketing au sens large.

  • Editions Egeiro - Growth Marketeur

    2015 - maintenant - Lancement en cours de la 1ère plateforme web française d'éditions de livres et de formations sur le développement personnel.
    - Création de la plateforme + espace membre.
    - Funnel de vente, acquisition client SEM (Facebook Ads/retargeting), SEO, conversion sur landing page de vente et optin.
    Actuellement en phase de traction.
    Phase de rétention et Growth en approche, mise en place des métrics.

  • 1001Startups.fr / Myexperteam.com - Growth Marketeur

    2014 - maintenant Traction : recherche du channel d'acquisition numéro 1.
    Data-driven : Mise en place des métrics et travail sur leur amélioration.
    Growth Marketing : Acquisition, conversion, rétention, viralité, revenu
    Mode startups.
    http://www.myexperteam.com
    http://1001startups.fr

  • Demarretonaventure.com - Blogueur Pro

    2013 - maintenant Growth Marketing / Growth Hacking / Webmarketing et Entrepreneuriat
    Leader du blogging sur le Growth Marketing français.
    Un article par semaine.
    http://www.demarretonaventure.com

  • Auto-entreprise - Auto-entrepreneur en Webmarketing

    Montpellier 2011 - 2014 Webmarketeur :
    SEO/Acquisition trafic
    SEM (Adwords/Facebook Ads)
    Community Management
    Création de blog/site sous Wordpress
    Monétisation de site
    Acquisition clients
    Affiliation/Réseau de site de niches
    ...

Formations

Réseau