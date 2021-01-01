Thibaut PATOUILLARD

HEAD OF GROWTH - VP Marketing



"What stands in the way becomes the way"

Marcus Aurelius



Proven talent for aligning business strategy and objectives with established growth marketing methodology to achieve maximum operational impacts with minimum resource expenditures. I am a Growth-focused team player with expertise spanning customer acquisition, conversion, onboarding, retention and referral through data-oriented experimentations. Exceptionally rigorous professional with keen interpersonal, communication and organizational skills, as well as high productivity and effectiveness.



I care a passion for Data-Driven Growth; I try to help companies to maximize their growth in setting up metrics to follow and then deploying necessary marketing actions. My entrepreneurial spirit enables me to be interested and to understand the global issues of a company, whether in marketing strategies or products.

This macro view is fundamental to understand which step of its life the company finds itself and thus organize specific processes adapted to its growth.

Voracious reader, I love to learn and I consider the time I spend for self-training as an integral part of a Chief Marketing Officer's job.



RESULTS

Since 2011, my contributions and track record data-driven experimentations have yielded high impacts on customer acquisition, activation/conversion, onboarding, retention and referral/virality.



CONTACT ME

Always keen on expanding my professional network and to discuss potential collaborations, I can be reached via Linkedin



SPECIALTIES

Growth Marketing | Data Science | Product UX/UI | Sales | Entrepreneurship | Classical Digital Strategies ( SEO/SEM, Lead Generation, Social Media Strategy, Branding, Partnership, CRM, Affiliation and Monetization...)