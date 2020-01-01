Thierry DE SURVILLE

With +20 years of experience in the international sales of high added value products, I have acquired solid technical, commercial and managerial skills in many markets.



Passionate by the field, dynamic and involved, I am always looking for new challenges, to develop the markets.



I work in the Advanced Materials Division producing Isostatic and Extruded Graphite, Carbon / Carbon Composites, Silicon Carbide SiC, Carbon Insulations and Papyex®.



I am in charge of the EDM & Refractory businesses, a portfolio covering many Markets : Metallurgy, Aerospace and Energy turbines, Defense, Automotive and Plastic Injection Molds, Optical Fiber, Spark Plasma Sintering - SPS labs.



The product line is composed of standard blocks, cut to size blocks, machined or grinded finish parts with a precision of few microns, complex systems and global solutions.





METALLURGY, Continuous Casting of copper alloys, precious metals, aluminum, grey and ductile iron..

Isostatic and extruded graphite, that can be impregnated or coated for extended lifetime with exceptional performance.

Machining of your graphite dies, molds, crucibles.





ELECTRICAL DISCHARGE MACHINING - EDM, for Dies & Molds, turbines, blades, vanes..

ELLOR : a complete range of isostatic graphite from universal to ultra-fine grain size, for EDM sinking electrodes.

5 axis milling, machining of your graphite electrodes, 3D electrodes, grinding of thin plates.





OPTICAL FIBER, with furnaces for preform manufacturing and fiber drawing, resistance or induction furnaces, MCVD, OVD, VAD, PCVD, APCVD..

High purity graphite and Calcarb insulation solutions to optimize the energy efficiency.

Machining of your graphite liners, diffusors, muffles, resistors.





SPARK PLASMA SINTERING SPS, for sintering standard samples and complex shapes.

Complete material offers with outstanding performances for high pressure and temperature.

High strength graphite and the full package of materials, CFC, SiC, insulations, and Papyex.

Machining of your sintering tools, spacers, molds, punches.





ABOUT MERSEN, a global player and a local supplier.

Key Figures : 55 industrial sites worldwide, 15 R&D centers, 6 800 employees, 2019 sales of 950 M€ (+25% in 3 years), + 100 years of existence.

Global expert in Electrical Power and Advanced Materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to optimize the manufacturing performance in energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.



With facilities and local offices in 35 countries, our network guarantees a high-quality response, with unmatched delivery times.