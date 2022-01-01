Formateur, Chercheur, Conférencier, Auteur



ENSEIGNANT EN ECONOMIE

ENSEIGNANT EN GEOPOLITIQUE ET INTELLIGENCE ECONOMIQUE (

ENSEIGNANT EN MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL

ENSEIGNANT EN CULTURE ECONOMIQUE JURIDIQUE ET

MANAGERIALE (CEJM)

ENSEIGNANT EN NEGOCIATION /TECHNIQUES DE VENTE

TUTORAT DE PROJETS PROFESSIONNELS

DIRECTION DE MEMOIRES DE FIN DETUDES

CORRECTEUR A DISTANCE (Economie / Droit / Management)

DIRECTEUR DE RECHERCHE au Centre de Recherche en

Evolutionnisme Economique Etendu (CREV2E)

CHERCHEUR ASSOCIE au Centre de Recherche en Economie de

Grenoble (CREG)

AUDITEUR QUALIOPI (Auditeur des fournisseurs de prestations de

formation)



Parcours en industrie



LABORATOIRE BIOFLORAL (2016-2017)

DIRECTEUR GENERAL

LABORATOIRE GARCIN BACTINYL (2013-2015)

RESPONSABLE BUSINESS UNIT

LABORATOIRE FAGRON (2011-2012)

DIRECTEUR DES VENTES

LABORATOIRE ADP (2005-2011)

DIRECTEUR DES VENTES

PARAPHARM

PRESIDENT DIRECTEUR GENERAL (Associé dirigeant) (1997-2003)

DIRECTEUR DU DEVELOPPEMENT ET DE LA FRANCHISE (1995-1997)



Publications



La Genèse de la Prime Activité (TheBookEdition) (2022)

ISBN 978-2958417628



Réussir en Silver Economie (TheBookEdition) (2022)

ISBN 978-2958417611



Nouvel Ordre et Capture du régulateur (TheBookEdition) (2022)

ISBN 978-2958417604



LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu 2ème édition (TheBookEdition) (2022)

ISBN 979-10-699-9759-2



LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu (Edition 7) (2022)

ISBN 978-2-36192-190-3



Transformer la silver économie en Gold Economie (Edition7) (2020)

ISBN 978-2-36192-168-2



Grand Entretien (2020) http://www.marchedesseniors.com/silver-economie/thierry-gatines-auteur-du-livre-transformer-la-silver-economie-en-gold-economie/24087



Quelle intervention de lEtat en faveur du développement de la silver économie en France ? Une lecture évolutionniste (Thèse) (2018)

https://www.theses.fr/2020GRALE002



La prime pour lemploi et ses évolutions (EUE) (2016)

ISBN 978.3.639.52363.8



Diplômes



Auditeur Qualiopi (RNCP) (AFNOR / Août 2021)



Formateur Expert (Collège de Paris / Décembre 2021)



Doctorat Sciences économiques (2020 UGA Grenoble)



Master 2 Evaluation et management des politiques sociales (2015 -

UGA Grenoble)

Master 1 Ingénierie économique en Entreprise (2014 - UGA Grenoble)



Licence Economie - Gestion (2013 - Université Caen Basse-Normandie)



Capacité en droit (2012 - Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne)