Menu

Thierry MAS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Haaga-Helia Univesity of Applied Sciences - Bibliothecaire

    2007 - maintenant

  • Omnnia - Bibliothecaire

    2004 - 2007

  • Laurea University of applied sciences - Bibliothécaire

    2000 - 2004

  • Centre Culturel francais Helsinki - Bibliothecaire

    1999 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :