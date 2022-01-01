Retail
Thierry MAS
Thierry MAS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Haaga-Helia Univesity of Applied Sciences
- Bibliothecaire
2007 - maintenant
Omnnia
- Bibliothecaire
2004 - 2007
Laurea University of applied sciences
- Bibliothécaire
2000 - 2004
Centre Culturel francais Helsinki
- Bibliothecaire
1999 - 1999
Formations
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail DAM
Toulouse
1997 - 1998
DEUG IUP Ingenierie Documentaire
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail
Albi
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
