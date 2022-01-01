Thierry MER

Originally graduated in International Trade and in Foreign Languages at the University of LILLE - France, I have worked as an Export Sales Manager during more than 15 years in the Company called MARIT a Chain maker.

I have been now mainly working as a Sales Manager in the Offshore Department for more than 8 years in the same company.

My current position enables me to focus in the Oil and Gas Industry in which I can see very interesting developments and projects coming up.

I am mainly focused on the supply of chains and fittings for:

- The Single Point Moorings (SPMs)

- Subsea applications : Midwater Arches (Tether chains for Risers)

- Moorings on CALM Buoys, and other Floating Units (FPSOs, FSOs, FSUs, Semi sub Rigs..)

My Goal is to keep on investing myself in this very interesting field of Activity, using the experience I have gained over the last 8 years by improving my relations with existing customers, and by approaching new ones.

With more than 23 years of experience in my Company Marit, I can suggest and teach my customers on types of chains and fittings to be used in the Oil and Gas Industry.



My experience has also enabled me to have now good relationships with Subcontractors in the same field of activity in order to offer complete packages and/or customized products used in offshore applications.



Being fluent in English and Spanish, I have a significant and increasing customers list in Europe, Americas , Middle East, and Far East where my Company MARIT is considered as a “Preferred Maker and Supplier” ;

Getting more and more customers, Partners, and reliable subcontrators worldwide, I am always open to new Opportunities in the same field of activities to extend and complement my experience .







Mes compétences :

Négociation internationale