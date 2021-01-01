Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry RELACHON
Ajouter
Thierry RELACHON
FRANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BLS EVENTS
- DIRECTEUR EXECUTIF
2008 - maintenant
THIERRY RELACHON
- CHARGE D'AFFAIRE ENTREPRISE
1990 - 2010
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DU SPECTACLE VIVANT
Lyon
2011 - 2011
REGISSEUR SON, LUMIERE ET AUDIOVISUEL
Réseau
Bernard LE CLECH
Jeanne GOUNOD
Marc DE MUYNCK
Maryse LE SOMMER
Max RICCIARDI
Nicolas GUERIN
Philippe PARENT
Sophie KILLIAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z