Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry RENAUD
Ajouter
Thierry RENAUD
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Antony
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CSE
- Développeur Stagaire
Paris
2011 - maintenant
E-Fijy
- Stagiaire développeur
2010 - 2010
Réalisation d'une interface entre les clients et le fournisseur d'E-fijy pour le contrôle des modélisations 3d. asp .net , C#
Créo-ignem
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Condorcet (Saint Quentin)
Saint Quentin
2004 - 2007
Informatique Industrielle
Réseau
Abdallahi BABA AHMED
Gérald GENIAUT
Houessou VALENTINO
Jean Marc LEONI
Johann GOBE
Nicolas LEHMANN
Sammy NASRI
Severine KUNVARI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z