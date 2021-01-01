Retail
Thierry ROSSIGNOL
Thierry ROSSIGNOL
DOLE
Entreprises
Burdin Bossert
- Responsable de département EPI
2013 - maintenant
DESCOURS & CABAUD
- Grands comptes région
Lyon
2009 - 2013
Formations
Bts Technico Commercial (Macon)
Macon
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Katia SCHNEIDER
Olivier CHAPELLE
