Thierry ROUET
Thierry ROUET
BONSECOURS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAE
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2006 - 2007
DESS Informatque Documentaire
FONGECIF
Réseau
Amandine PLAISANT
Benoit TUNICK
Frederic LOOS
Manuel FOSCHIA
Marie HERSENT
Maxime GODARD
Mélanie REGARD
Olivier ALIX
Pierre SARZACQ
Sandrine WALSCHOTS DAMBRAIN
