Thierry ROUSSEAU
Thierry ROUSSEAU
LA FERTÉ ST AUBIN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
Imprimerie Copie 45
- Chauffeur-livreur Polyvalent
1986 - 2015
Studio Pesty et Photo-lab.
- Photographe & Responsable magasin
1983 - 1986
(Responsable magasin, Vendeur, Labo Développement, Photographe Mariage, Scolaire)
I.B.A
- Dessinateur & maquettiste
1982 - 1983
Formations
Promotrans
Ingre
2016 - 2016
CACES R389 (1 3 5 )
ACE3P
Ivry Sur Seine
1980 - 1982
CAP Photographe
* CAP Photographe en 1981 + 1 année de perfectionnement
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin
Romorantin Lanthenay
1977 - 1979
CAP Dessin
CAP Dessinateur industriel en construction mécanique
Réseau
Jean-Paul VELEZ
