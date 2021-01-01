Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry ROUSTAN
Ajouter
Thierry ROUSTAN
MONTPELLUER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PYRAMID INFORMATIQUE
- Directeur technique
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Université Toulon (La Garde)
La Garde
maintenant
Université Toulon IUT GMP
La Garde
1983 - 1985
Robotique
Réseau
Laurent CRETOT
Sandrine MATHON
Sylvain BESSAYE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z