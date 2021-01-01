Thierry SADOUN

Renowned professional in video production. Thierry built his career working with some of the biggest players in the music, cinema and TV industry.Thierry is also a producer and a natural conduit bringing people together with diverse talents that result in a very powerful synergy.

Video Production Companies:Music videos, films, TV drama, documentary.Première Heure & C'est la Vie have collaborated with Directors of international repute.To name a few: next....Jean-Baptiste Mondino, David Lynch,



Mes compétences :

Premiere