Thierry SCHAUNER
Thierry SCHAUNER
SÉLESTAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association
- Chef de service éducatif
2004 - maintenant
Association
- éducateur spécialisé
1999 - 2004
Formations
CENTRE DE FORMATION DE DIRECTEURS-ESTES
Strasbourg
2014 - maintenant
Cafdes
Ecole Supérieure En Travail Éducatif Et Social (ESTES)
Strasbourg
1996 - 1999
DEES
Réseau
Catherine BLUM
Laure STEHLY
Noudjoud GHIRI
