Thierry SEGHERS

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT PROFILE

Managing Director / Sales Management / International Marketing and Sales (Europe)



Accomplished, innovative, and entrepreneurial business leader with European management experience across business development, marketing, sales and online customer management in the packaging industry. Track record of innovation, leveraging business and sales savvy that drive corporate growth and forge a competitive advantage. Thrive in leadership roles, empowering teams and creating an inclusive, high-performance culture.



CORE COMPETENCIES

• Packaging Expert

• Business Consulting & Needs Analysis

• Presentation & High-Stake Negotiation

• Team Building & Leadership

• Market & Competitive Intelligence

• Client / Account Relationship Management

• Online Sales Enthusiastic



Mes compétences :

Stratégie d'entreprise

Distribution B2B

Stratégie commerciale

Webmarketing