Thierry SEURIN

Paris

En résumé

Architecte bout en bout intégrant une démarche business, fonctionnelle, technique


Mes compétences :
Architecture informatique
Prescriptions
VMware
UML/OMT
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
Web Services
WNT
VoIP (Voice over IP)
UNIX
Tuxedo
Sender Policy Framework
SAN
RSM
Oracle
Microsoft Project
MicroStar International
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java
IP
IBM WebSphere
HTML
Customer Relationship Management
Cookbook SOA
Central Venous Pressure
Cascading Style Sheets
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
Apache WEB Server
AIX UNIX

Entreprises

  • Orange - Architecte transverse

    Paris 2010 - maintenant * Architecte bout en bout intégrant une démarche business, fonctionnelle, technique
    * Représente OLPS dans les comités de validation des architectures techniques (CVAT) et de comité de validation des prescriptions (CVP) ;
    * Domaine Infrastructure :
    * Rédige, instruit et contribue aux prescriptions du groupe ;
    * Rédige des documents de référence OLPS
    * Domaine AMEA :
    Membre de la design Authority AMEA :
    * Accompagne les projets, Capitalise pour les projets ;
    * Relai entre les projets OLPS et la MOE Infra IBNF ;
    * Remonte les besoins d'évolution ;
    * Réalise et Contribue sur les diverses Prescriptions spécifiques du domaine AMEA ;
    * A produit les dossiers d'architecture technique des applications :
    * IAAS (Vcloud director) , DOME( Bigdata) ;
    * Formateur Enterprise Architect (outil de modélisation), Formateur Technique des Plates-formes de service pour le cursus Architecte réseau, membre de la Core team kit RAL(référentiel architecture logicielle) ;
    * Animateur Intelligence Collective, Modérateur forum Architectes OLPS ;

  • DOSI (DESI) - Chef de projet de mise en production

    2006 - maintenant * Assure le pilotage de l'exploitabilité pour les applications du SI :
    RFORCE (projet 4 M EUR , Migration technique CRM), Palier T3G, GIM, GALION, AMONTB, EFB, VIO-SAGIC, VIO-FOP&PARC, VIO-VIGIE, ALLEGRO, SONDFT, WEBFOR ;

  • Orange - Architecte

    Paris 2006 - maintenant

  • Orange - Architecte Technique

    Paris 2006 - 2010 à la Direction des Plates-formes de Service (DPS), * Architecte d'implémentation
    * A produit les dossiers d'architecture technique des applications :
    Domaine Mobile Multi-média : Reengineering MDSP, Cadap-Cocoon, Csrtools, Orange Daily, Fox ( Moc widgets), Application Shop, Orange Widget
    Domaine Outils : Vantage agentless
    * Supervise les évolutions techniques de l'architecture du GASSI et GUARDIAN ;
    * Réalise des études d'évolution d'architecture : MDSP intégré dans IAS, VMWARE-VCB pour MSI, Boitier VPN SSL en remplacement de TDIMG ;
    * Représente DPS dans le comité de validation des architectures techniques (CVAT) ;
    * Rédige des documents de référence DPS : Guide de l'Architecte DPS, Cookbook SOA & SPF ;

  • Orange - Formateur

    Paris 2002 - 2003 exploitabilité ABC du DAT
    Intégrateur de pré-production (4.1) au pôle projet soutien du Service National de
    la Production Informatique (SNPI) de

  • Orange - Expert soutien niveau

    Paris 2001 - 2002 la Production Informatique (SNPI) de 3 en exploitation applicative au Pôle inter-USEI à l'unité de
    soutien et d'exploitation informatique (USEI) de Savigny Le Temple

  • Orange - Responsable de domaine informatique

    Paris 1999 - 2001 d'exploitation informatique (USEI) de Savigny Le Temple (Pilote 2 équipes )

  • Orange - Responsable de domaine informatique et réseau

    Paris 1997 - 1998 soutien Ocisi de Savigny Le Temple (Pilote une équipe de 4 collaborateurs)

  • Orange - Technicien de soutien niveau

    Paris 1993 - 1997 2 (3.2) au SNP (Service National de la Production) : Equipe soutien calculateurs et périphériques de

  • calculateurs Mitra - Technicien

    1985 - 1993

  • Orange - Technicien

    Paris 1982 - 1985

  • téléphonique - Technicien en commutation

    1977 - 1982

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

