Thierry SEUX
Thierry SEUX
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
GRAND LYON
- Intégrateur
Lyon
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles
Evry
1987 - 1989
Informatique industrielle
Réseau
Olivier GAUTHERIN
Olivier MARCOU
Pascal MONTAGNON
Philippe VIAL
