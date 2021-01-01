Thierry SIMON

-
Informatique minute
maintenant
-
Informatique minute SAS
- Responsable projet - systeme CASHGUARD / caisse sécurisée
2009 - maintenant
-
Informatique Minute
- Technicien itinerant et centre d appel
Rueil-Malmaison
2008 - 2009
-
EASY-SAV
- Dirigeant
2004 - 2008
-
SAS MARSADIS - Centre Leclerc
- Responsable Sav informatique / Responsable rayon informatique
2000 - 2003
-
Eco toner 21
- Technico commercial / technicien maintenance
1998 - 2000
commercialisation de solution informatique / assemblage pc - depannage et optimisation
commercialisation de consommable d imprimante : cartouche , toner laser , recyclage