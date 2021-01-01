Menu

Thierry STEIMER

ROSHEIM

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Blue Paper - Electromécanicien

    2013 - maintenant

  • UPM Stracel - Technicien de maintenance polyvalent

    2009 - 2013

  • Alsace lait - Technicien de maintenance polyvalent

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • IUT De Longwy

    Longwy 2007 - 2008 Licence Professionnelle Electro-Hydraulique

    Electro-hydraulique

  • IUT Louis Pasteur (Schiltigheim)

    Schiltigheim 2005 - 2007 DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance

  • Lycée Louis Couffignal

    Strasbourg 2002 - 2005 Baccalauréat S option Sciences de l’Ingénieur

    Seconde ISI

Réseau

