Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry STEIMER
Ajouter
Thierry STEIMER
ROSHEIM
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rosheim
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Blue Paper
- Electromécanicien
2013 - maintenant
UPM Stracel
- Technicien de maintenance polyvalent
2009 - 2013
Alsace lait
- Technicien de maintenance polyvalent
2008 - 2009
Formations
IUT De Longwy
Longwy
2007 - 2008
Licence Professionnelle Electro-Hydraulique
Electro-hydraulique
IUT Louis Pasteur (Schiltigheim)
Schiltigheim
2005 - 2007
DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance
Lycée Louis Couffignal
Strasbourg
2002 - 2005
Baccalauréat S option Sciences de l’Ingénieur
Seconde ISI
Réseau
Eric VEYRENC
Eva HAYOUN
Gaël EUZENOT
Julien KENNEL
Mathieu WEITZ
Minna TOIVONEN-LECOURT
Nicolas AUBERT
Nicolas BERGMANN
Pascal BOURGEOIS
Pascal FERRY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z