Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry TARDIEU
Ajouter
Thierry TARDIEU
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Technofan
- Responsable programme A350
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
MEGGITT - VibroMeter
- Chef de projet/programme - Aéronautique
2007 - 2012
TEUCHOS
- Ingénieur systèmes pour Airbus
2001 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Ingénieurs De Constructions Aéronautiques ENSICA
Toulouse
1998 - 2001
Lycée Saliege
Balma
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Arnaud LEPINE
Balmain DAVID
Benjamin THOMAS
Bruno BORIS
Cyril SOULIE-LAFFERAYRIE
Garbin PATRICE
Guillaume SERLOOTEN
Pierre MESNARD
Sandrine BEDUNEAU
Thierry SANDOZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z