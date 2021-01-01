Retail
Thierry TRONCHON
Thierry TRONCHON
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Agricole Toulouse 31
- Directeur du Centre d'Affaires - Entreprises - Prof de l'Immo - Secteur Public, Logt Social, Inst.
Toulouse
2014 - maintenant
Credit Agricole Toulouse 31
- Directeur Agence Entreprises
Toulouse
2012 - 2014
CREDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31
- Directeur COLLECTIVITES LOCALES - LOGEMENT SOCIAL - INVESTISSEURS INSTITUTIONNELS
Toulouse
2011 - 2012
CAISSE D'EPARGNE MIDI PYRENEES
- Directeur Centre d'Affaires Midi Pyrénées - Collectivités Locales Instit. et Logement Social
2008 - 2010
Formations
Euromed Management, Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Marseille
Marseille
1992 - 1995
Lycée Clément Marot
Cahors
1986 - 1989
Réseau
Amandine LEON
Anaïs BOUTIÉ
Jerome LEDEVIC
Laurent BERGERET
Ludovic YVANASKI
Michael CLAVE
Philippe DEBERNARD
Pierre GERARD
Sébastien EPALZA
Sophie DELAVAULT
