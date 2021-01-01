Menu

Thierry TRONCHON

Toulouse

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Crédit Agricole Toulouse 31 - Directeur du Centre d'Affaires - Entreprises - Prof de l'Immo - Secteur Public, Logt Social, Inst.

    Toulouse 2014 - maintenant

  • Credit Agricole Toulouse 31 - Directeur Agence Entreprises

    Toulouse 2012 - 2014

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 - Directeur COLLECTIVITES LOCALES - LOGEMENT SOCIAL - INVESTISSEURS INSTITUTIONNELS

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012

  • CAISSE D'EPARGNE MIDI PYRENEES - Directeur Centre d'Affaires Midi Pyrénées - Collectivités Locales Instit. et Logement Social

    2008 - 2010

Formations

