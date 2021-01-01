Menu

Thierry TRONEL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

In House recruiter :As a Associate Resourcer I have a strong experience of working in a fast paced volume or non-volume, Retail, Sales & Marketing recruitment environment, I am Level A qualified.I built good working relationships with the Recruiting Managers and HR Business Partners in all Directorates. I also enjoy a close supportive working relationship with my colleagues. I have commercial awareness and the experience of planning advertising campaigns and using innovative and cost-effective attraction channels to attract quality candidates.

  • Soft Paris - Talent Management Executive

    2012 - maintenant Manage talent searches, which includes duties such as:tEnsuring the right pool of talents within our organisation, available at the time the organisation needs a specific talent, searching for talents through direct and network approaches, creating and constantly updating a CV bank, posting job offers in different countries,filtering CV according to the jobs on offer, managing the whole interview process: proceeding with the inital interviews, creating the candidate's report;managing the interviewing process up to on-boarding: Carrying out initial job interviews by following a set questionnaire, reporting on this initial interview and organising the interview process with the concerned manager and candidate:creating interview questionnaires according to the job offered. Manage talent review processes, which includes duties such as:creating an implementing HR reviews,ensuring talents are being challenged and are receiving theappropriate trainings for career building.

  • Everything Everywhere Ltd - Resourcing Consultant

    2008 - maintenant I am enthusiastic and versatile professional of the Telecom industry with a wealth of resourcing, sales-customer and commercial skills acquired across a wide range of demanding roles during the past years. I am a highly motivated individual, with very strong interpersonal skills, I feel very comfortable taking on challenges and working under pressure, while always maintaining a customer focus and commercial acumen attitude. I am also an effective communicator and comfortable operating from director level down with a unique ability to gain commitment and support from others. I am a very adaptable individual, with a multinational and multilingual professional background.

  • Orange UK - Resourcing Consultant

    Paris 2008 - maintenant I joined OUK Resourcing with a view to learn a completely new skill set, and was happy to learn the basics and build on these foundations. I now have a strong experience of working in a fast paced volume or non-volume Sales & Marketing recruitment environment, I am Level A qualified.I built good working relationships with the Recruiting Managers and HR Business Partners in all Directorates. I also enjoy a close supportive working relationship with my colleagues. I have commercial awareness and the experience of planning advertising campaigns and using innovative and cost-effective attraction channels to attract quality candidates.

  • France Telecom - Project Leader

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Working with the Sales Manager and Marketing Manager to create and achieve a specified project plan for selling our French products to non-French customers. Dealing with English-speaking customers both on the sales and service support side. Client feedback is very positive. This has been a key initiative over the past couple of years that has distinguished France Telecom from the competition.

  • France Telecom - Sales and Support Representative

    Paris 1999 - 2005 Sales and Support Representative for France Telecom’s products and services .

