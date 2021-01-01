Thierry TRONEL

In House recruiter :As a Associate Resourcer I have a strong experience of working in a fast paced volume or non-volume, Retail, Sales & Marketing recruitment environment, I am Level A qualified.I built good working relationships with the Recruiting Managers and HR Business Partners in all Directorates. I also enjoy a close supportive working relationship with my colleagues. I have commercial awareness and the experience of planning advertising campaigns and using innovative and cost-effective attraction channels to attract quality candidates.