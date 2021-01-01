Retail
Thierry VAILLANT
Thierry VAILLANT
PRAHECQ
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Prahecq
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Akers
- Tourneur
1990 - maintenant
Formations
LEP Professionnel D'Aulnoye Aymeries
59620
2011 - 2012
BAC PRO technicien d'usinage
LEP KENNEDY
Fourmies
1988 - 1989
cap tourneur CN et BEP opérateur régleur CN
tourneur fraiseur commande numérique
LEP KENNEDY
Fourmies
1987 - 1988
cap et BEP mécanicien monteur
tourneur conventionnel
Réseau
Bruno CARMONA
Gerard TOLILA
Michel MICHAUD
Michèle PETRICOLA
Murielle TARARA
Nicole De NV CONSEILS
Sebastien JARRELOT
Sébastien BASUYAU
Wilfrid-Christelle BERGÉ-CÉLÉRAU
