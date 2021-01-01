Menu

Thierry VALY

LANDÉVANT

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Landévant

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ouest atlantic services - Animateur d'exploitation

    2007 - 2012

  • ABER PROPETE - Animateur d'exploitation

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • BTS Economie Sociale Et Familliale (Rennes)

    Rennes 2003 - 2005

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :