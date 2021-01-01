Menu

Thierry VICTOR

Bath

En résumé

I have a strong interest in transport mobility and logistic. And I believe that people-centred engineering solutions will help to enhance the experience, the comfort and the mobility of the users within buildings and cities.

I am truly motivated with my job as part of the BuroHappold’s Smart Space team since October 2014.
I am truly motivated with my job as part of the BuroHappold's Smart Space team since October 2014.

Mes compétences :
Bureautique : MS Office, suite Adobe
Logiciel de simulation de flux piétons : SimWalk ,
Logiciel de CAD : AutoCAD, AutocCAD Revit
Gestion de projet
Programmation C (Base)

Entreprises

  • Buro Happold - Ingénieur Etude

    Bath 2014 - maintenant BuroHappold’s Smart Space team provides an innovative service that optimises spaces to enhance utilisation, efficiency and visitor experience in buildings and cities. We understand how people behave and interact with spaces. We use this understanding to optimise layouts, circulation capacities, wayfinding, logistics and operational strategies. The benefits of our work can be far reaching and range from improving human comfort and productivity to achieving cost savings, enhanced revenues and effective operational management.

  • Egis Rail - Stage : chargé d'études

    Guyancourt 2014 - 2014 Stage en tant que chargé d'études chez EGIS Rail - Département des Etudes Amont

    - Benchmarking : Des logiciels des simulations de flux piétons (SimWalk, Vissim-VisWalk,
    Pedestrian Dynamics, Anylogic, MassMotion, Legion etc.)
    - Etude des déplacements piétons (statiques et dynamiques) : pour la conception des gares et des stations TC (en phase d'exploitation et d'évacuation).
    - Participation au projet du Grand Paris : Analyse des flux en gare et assistance gestion de projet. ;
    - Amélioration des formules qui estiment les temps d'échanges entre les voyageurs (montées et descentes) et les trains.

  • Menighetti goupe Systra - Stage : chargé d'études

    2012 - 2013 Stage au sein du pôle programmation architecturale et urbaine de l'entreprise Menighetti groupe Systra à Sophia Antipolis.

    -> Mise en place d'une méthode de travail permettant de relever les indices de mobilités en
    transport public d'un quartier.
    -> Création d'une base de données : Offres et réseaux de transport en France

    Participation à différents projets :
    - Programmations architecturales et urbaines : Le Palais des Expositions à Toulouse ; le quartier du Ray à Nice etc.
    - Assistance sur le projet de Ligne à Grande Vitesse (LGV) de la région PACA

