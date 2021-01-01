Menu

Thierry VINCOT

PRIVAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Management
Mécanique

Entreprises

  • Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas - Chef de projet industriel

    2009 - maintenant

  • Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas - Gérant industriel produits 3 phasés

    2001 - 2009

  • Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas - Industrialisation du test des cartes électroniques Analogiques et numériques

    1991 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

