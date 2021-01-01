Retail
Thierry VINCOT
Thierry VINCOT
PRIVAS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Management
Mécanique
Entreprises
Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas
- Chef de projet industriel
2009 - maintenant
Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas
- Gérant industriel produits 3 phasés
2001 - 2009
Schneider-Electrique CEV/Privas
- Industrialisation du test des cartes électroniques Analogiques et numériques
1991 - 2001
Formations
Lycée Saint Louis
Crest
1980 - 1983
Electrotechnique
Réseau
Jérôme FRITSCH
Marion KELLER
Michel GUENAT
Philippe GUILLAUME
Sébastien EYRAUD
Ségolène VINÇOT
Thomas LOINE
Vincent HAFFENMEYER
