Thierry VINSSIAT
Thierry VINSSIAT
CHÂTEAU-THIERRY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Management
Entreprises
Novacel Ophtalmique - ESSILOR Internationnal
- Responsable Maintenance
2005 - maintenant
CIFRA
- Assistant Responsable Maintenance
2003 - 2005
CIFRA
- Technicien de Maintenance
1998 - 2003
Alfa Repro (Ent familiale)
- Technicien PAO - Infographiste
1996 - 1998
Formations
Lycée Jules Verne
Chateau Thierry
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Bruno MINEL
Franck SERENNE
Jerome MARQUANT
Jérôme SZYMCZAK
Ludovic C.
Matthieu JUBERT
Mikael PHILIPPOT
Mohamed BENATSOU
Stéphane GUERRET
Thibault LAURENT
