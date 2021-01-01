Thierry WAFFO

Expert de la décision publique (évaluation des politiques publiques) de formation, j'ai eu la chance d'offrir mes services à des organisations privée, publique et parapublique.

Aujourd'hui, je recherche des missions en évaluation des politiques publiques...



I have been occupying research analyst positions from 2007 to 2010, and I hold a Master’s Degree in Economics. On my last mission, I have been assigned to data processing and reporting for the career management service of a community center. Previously, I was employed at the Aji Europe research facility on transportation and environment, and had the chance to assist or conduct datasets construction or completion, to gather primary or secondary data, and to perform document synthesis and reviewing. The year before, I was conducting an interview-based evaluation of program outside perception.



Mes compétences :

Economie

Politique

Politique publique

Ressources humaines