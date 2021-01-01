Menu

Thierry WAFFO

DUNKERQUE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Expert de la décision publique (évaluation des politiques publiques) de formation, j'ai eu la chance d'offrir mes services à des organisations privée, publique et parapublique.
Aujourd'hui, je recherche des missions en évaluation des politiques publiques...

I have been occupying research analyst positions from 2007 to 2010, and I hold a Master’s Degree in Economics. On my last mission, I have been assigned to data processing and reporting for the career management service of a community center. Previously, I was employed at the Aji Europe research facility on transportation and environment, and had the chance to assist or conduct datasets construction or completion, to gather primary or secondary data, and to perform document synthesis and reviewing. The year before, I was conducting an interview-based evaluation of program outside perception.

Mes compétences :
Economie
Politique
Politique publique
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Mairie de Dunkerque - Chargé d'étude et d'analyse/pilotage de gestion sociale

    2009 - maintenant Gestion prévisionnelle des effectifs, des emplois et des compétences : conversion des données statistiques et d'assurance (retraite…), et des informations statutaires sur le personnel en outils de la décision à l'usage stratégique de la direction des services des ressources humaines (représentations, analyses, commentaires)

  • Cabinet Aji-europe - Chargé d'étude

    2008 - 2008 Recherche, collecte, synthèse, structuration, enquête,...  : « diagnostic d’amélioration des pré et post-acheminements fluviaux des grands ports maritimes français », « évaluation du dispositif de formation à la méthode Bilan Carbone », « autres études sur des problématiques environnementales (Évaluation des flux d’emballages pleins en France, transposition des directives européennes concernant le traitement des déchets d’équipement électriques,…) »

  • Digiport Technopole Lille Métropole - Chargé d'enquête - stagiaire, audit externe

    2007 - 2007 Mesure de la perception externe de l'association auprès des entreprises bénéficiaires de son action : Construction du questionnaire et des supports ; collecte des données au téléphone, en face à face, online ; synthèse ; analyse ; restitution

