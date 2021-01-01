Menu

Thiery PYRAULT

TOURS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tours

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • responsable boulanger patissier - Manager

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • Cap (Tours)

    Tours 1985 - 1987

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :