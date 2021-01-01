Thifaine VERNEUIL

Retail
Boé
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GROUPE ASSISTALLIANCE
- Responsable secteur commercial
Boé
2015 - maintenant
Du Pareil Au Même (DPAM)
- Conseillère vendeuse
MASSY
2011 - 2013
Formations
CCI (Boulazac)
Boulazac
2015 - 2015
titre niveau 2 responsable du developpement commercial
EPSECO
Bergerac
2011 - 2013
BTS
