Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thiffany BUFFAUMENE
Ajouter
Thiffany BUFFAUMENE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
face off
- Comis de cuisine
2014 - 2014
la petite gargouille
- Vendeuse
2013 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Dominique Villars
Gap
2015 - maintenant
Bac ES
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z