Menu

Thilo W. PANNEN

BONN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PCI DSS; PCI PTS; PCI P2PE; Common Criteria
Visa Ready HCE and mPOS

Entreprises

  • SRC Security Research & Consulting GmbH - Sales & Business Development

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • NIMBAS Graduate School Of Management (Utrecht)

    Utrecht 2003 - 2007 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

  • Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn (Bonn)

    Bonn 1986 - 1995 Diplom-Informatiker

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :