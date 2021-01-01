Menu

Thireau CATHERINE

Bagneaux-sur-Loing

  • Corning - Responsable Approvisionnement

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2006 - 2014

Formations

  • IUT Orléans (Orleans)

    Orleans 2014 - 2015 Licence pro gestion de la production industrielle option chaîne logistique globale
