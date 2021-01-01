Thirunavukkarasu KANDASAMY

2017 - 2018Prepared payroll accounting and doing monthly analysis and reporting to the management.
Prepared Forecast budgeting to assist inventory control management.
Collecting, analyzing, verifying, and recording business transactions.
Preparation of financial statements and reports for the tax audits.
Audited key business operations to detect frauds and prepared reports based on those audits.
MPV and Associates
- Audit Associate
2014 - 2017Prepared Company Accounts (Financial Statements).
Conducted Concurrent Audit and Statutory Audit of Nationalized Banks (SBI, ICICI Bank, AXIS Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India)
Conducted Credit Audit on behalf of Commercial Banks.
Book Keeping and Tax filing
Prepared CMA(Credit Monitoring Arrangement) Reports and Project Reports for Clients.
Conducted VAT Audit, Revenue Audit and Tax Audit.