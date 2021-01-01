Menu

Thomas BARABAN (THOMAS BARABAN)

Puilboreau

En résumé

7 ans d'expérience dans le support technique et la formation

Entreprises

  • Dolist

    Puilboreau (17138) 2015 - 2019

  • Sellsy - Commercial

    Commercial | La Rochelle (17000) 2013 - 2015

  • Aran Prod - Assistant marketing

    Marketing | La Rochelle (17000) 2013 - 2013

  • Algam - Assistant marketing

    Marketing | Paris (75000) 2012 - 2012

  • TRUE BTCV - Volontaire mission à caractère humanitaire et ou environnemental

    Autre | London 2011 - 2011

  • Sonovente - Assistant commercial

    Commercial | Palaiseau (91120) 2008 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel