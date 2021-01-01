Retail
Thomas BARABAN (THOMAS BARABAN)
Thomas BARABAN (THOMAS BARABAN)
Puilboreau
En résumé
7 ans d'expérience dans le support technique et la formation
Entreprises
Dolist
Puilboreau (17138)
2015 - 2019
Sellsy
- Commercial
Commercial | La Rochelle (17000)
2013 - 2015
Aran Prod
- Assistant marketing
Marketing | La Rochelle (17000)
2013 - 2013
Algam
- Assistant marketing
Marketing | Paris (75000)
2012 - 2012
TRUE BTCV
- Volontaire mission à caractère humanitaire et ou environnemental
Autre | London
2011 - 2011
Sonovente
- Assistant commercial
Commercial | Palaiseau (91120)
2008 - 2010
Formations
Institut Léonard De Vinci ILV
La Défense
2013 - 2014
ESC La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2010 - maintenant
Rise Paris Est
Paris (75000)
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel