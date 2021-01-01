Thomas BOUDON

Commercial | Londres2020 - maintenantOptibus helps the world’s leading transit providers better run mass-transportation through advanced artificial intelligence and optimization algorithms. Optibus provides a SaaS platform that plans and schedules the movements of every vehicle and driver, with detailed insight into how this affects operations, on-time performance and costs. Optibus has been chosen for more than 300 cities and drives some of the most complex and large-scale transit operations worldwide, helping improve quality of service and efficiency, reduce costs, streamline operations and reduce congestion and emissions.