Thomas CLAUSE

  • Ganymed Robotics
  • UX - Design - R&D

Paris

En résumé

Creative thinker, mechanical engineer, industrial designer and UX designer, I lead teamwork to integrate user needs and usability issues into product development, so as to provide the best user experience.

I animate creativity within multi-disciplinary team to search & find innovative solutions, mostly technical and user-oriented. I advocate the right mix of design, engineering and business within projects, known as the Design Thinking approach.

During the past 10+ years, I worked on various innovative products such as automotive driver's cockpit (PSA Peugeot Citroën), automotive glazing (Saint-Gobain Sekurit), NUI on wide multi-touch tables (Atracsys Interactive), cameras for medical industry (Atracsys LLC) and presently surgical robotics (Ganymed Robotics).

My mottos ?

- Be creative, be curious and go beyond your fields
- Communicate, collaborate and build together across disciplines
- Stay focused, be organized and prototype & test !


/ Fields of competences & interests:

_ UX & Design
Design & Innovation methods / Design Thinking / Innovation by Design / User Experience (UX) / Usability / Sketching / Industrial design / Visual design & communication

_ Human Machine Interface
HMI / User Interface (UI) / Cognitive ergonomics / Digital technology

_ Engineering
Technology scouting / Intellectual Property (IP) / Mechanical design (CAD) / Industrial processes / Mechanics / Optics / Lighting / Prototyping

Entreprises

  • Ganymed Robotics - UX - Design - R&D

    Technique | Paris 2020 - maintenant

  • Atracsys LLC - Industrial Designer / Mechanical Engineer

    Technique | Lausanne 2015 - 2017 Atracsys LLC designs and develops optical tracking systems for the Medical industry, offering sub-millimetric accuracy, high speed and high resolution, for surgery applications.

    I designed three devices for Atracsys LLC (industrial design & CAD modelling), working closely with the CTO and electronics experts, integrating the company’s know-how.

    Medical devices: fusionTrack 250, spryTrack 180 and Naviswiss (www.naviswiss.eu).

    // Keywords:
    Industrial Design / Sketching / Creative research / Mechanics / CAD modeling (Solidworks) / Fabrication / Assembly / Optics / Electronics / Medical

  • Atracsys - Head of UX & Design

    Informatique | Lausanne 2013 - 2018 Atracsys Interactive designs and develops multi-touch applications for large touch screens, focusing on natural interactions, immersive user experience and multi-user collaboration.

    I created and developed the UX & Design department within the start-up, working hand-in-hand with business and software development to bring life to new kinds of user interfaces. Along the growth of company, I designed 150+ User Interfaces dedicated to wide multi-touch surfaces (table, kiosk, vertical touchscreen) for various applications and niche markets, bringing interaction and collaboration to the next level.

    My roles in the company also included design-related topics such as communication, marketing, corporate identity, website, business and strategy.

    // Keywords:
    UX Design / User Research / Creativity / Ideation / Storyboarding / Multi-user Multi-touch Interface / Natural User Interface / Cognitive Science / Information Architecture / Software Development / Agile PM / New business / Start-up

  • Saint-Gobain - R&D Innovation Engineer

    Technique | Thourotte (60150) 2011 - 2012 Saint-Gobain Sekurit manufactures high added value glazing for the automotive industry.

    Part of a small innovation team, I worked on R&D Innovation projects and exploratory studies related to Lighting Glazing (integration of lighting solutions and LEDs in automotive glazing), as well as glazing encapsulation, plastic glazing and bonding solutions.
    I was involved in the upstream innovation process steering the R&D exploratory studies.

    // Keywords:
    Lighting glazing / LEDs lighting & integration / Optics / Automotive glazing manufacturing processes / Plastic injection & thermoforming / Patents & IP / Materials / Plastic glazing / Bonding / Glazing encapsulation / Mechanics / Validation testing / Business analysis / Upstream R&D management / Prototyping / Creative research

    Patent: WO2014131972A1

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën (DRIA) - R&D Innovation Engineer / MSc. Internship

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2010 - 2010 PSA Peugeot Citroën manufactures cars with distinctive identities for each brand. At this time, mottos were “Creative Technology” for Citroën and “Motion & Emotion” for Peugeot.

    Part of the Research & Innovation team working on automotive HMI (Human-Machine Interface), I worked on HUD (Head-Up Display) and derived concepts of information display to the driver. My subject was to explore ideas & concepts “providing emotions to the driver while improving security”. The end goal was to prototype a promising concept inside the dashboard of a Peugeot 308 (to be tested on road later on).

  • Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior - R&D - Ingénieur R&D - Recherche exploratoire (stage)

    2008 - 2009 Recherche de nouvelles solutions de decoration low-cost pour pare-chocs automobiles.

    • Recherches sur Matériaux, produits, procédés industriels
    • Conception de solutions techniques
    • Prototypage et tests techniques de validation

  • GME, filiale de COLAS - Stage industriel - Génie Civil

    2008 - 2008 • Pilotage de la production d'une centrale d'enrobage : gestion simultanée des commandes clients, de la production et du suivi des stocks intermédiaires et chargement des camions.

    • Création d'un support de formation innovant pour le poste de production (site web HTML)

  • Goss Int. , Nicolas, Akzo Nobel ... - Jobs d'été

    2002 - 2007 2007 - Animateur de colonie de vacances (Aroeven, Sigean)
    2006 - Stage ouvrier : monteur de presses Offset (Goss Int. ex. Heidelberg, Montataire)
    2006 - Animateur de colonie de vacances (Visaloisirs, Les 2 Alpes)
    2003 - Vendeur (Nicolas - vins et spiritueux, Londres)
    2002 - Manutentionnaire (Akzo Nobel, Montataire)

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Conception de produits innovants

    Processus et méthodes d'innovation (Méthodes de créativité, TRIZ, théorie CK ...), travail pluridisciplinaire (ingénieurs, designers, ergonomes)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Lille 2006 - 2008 Formation généraliste - Génie Mécanique & Industriel

  • Lycée Marie Curie

    Nogent Sur Oise 2003 - 2006 PTSI / PT

  • Lycée Marie Curie

    Nogent Sur Oise 2001 - 2003 1ere & Terminal S - options SI + Maths

