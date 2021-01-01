Thomas CLAUSE

Creative thinker, mechanical engineer, industrial designer and UX designer, I lead teamwork to integrate user needs and usability issues into product development, so as to provide the best user experience.



I animate creativity within multi-disciplinary team to search & find innovative solutions, mostly technical and user-oriented. I advocate the right mix of design, engineering and business within projects, known as the Design Thinking approach.



During the past 10+ years, I worked on various innovative products such as automotive driver's cockpit (PSA Peugeot Citroën), automotive glazing (Saint-Gobain Sekurit), NUI on wide multi-touch tables (Atracsys Interactive), cameras for medical industry (Atracsys LLC) and presently surgical robotics (Ganymed Robotics).



My mottos ?



- Be creative, be curious and go beyond your fields

- Communicate, collaborate and build together across disciplines

- Stay focused, be organized and prototype & test !





/ Fields of competences & interests:



_ UX & Design

Design & Innovation methods / Design Thinking / Innovation by Design / User Experience (UX) / Usability / Sketching / Industrial design / Visual design & communication



_ Human Machine Interface

HMI / User Interface (UI) / Cognitive ergonomics / Digital technology



_ Engineering

Technology scouting / Intellectual Property (IP) / Mechanical design (CAD) / Industrial processes / Mechanics / Optics / Lighting / Prototyping