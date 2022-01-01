Thomas D'HERVILLY

Mes compétences :
Corporate finance
Credit Analyst
Europe
Finance
Financial Analysis
Financial modelling
Fishing
Fixed Income
Modelling
Open minded
Rugby
Entreprises
Groupe BPCE
- Directeur Centre Affaires Entreprises
Papeete2015 - maintenant
Citigroup
- Corporate banking associate
New York2011 - 2015
Société Générale CIB
- Business analyst - CFO project team
PARIS2009 - 20101) Reorganization of the Asian account payables teams
- Participated in the initiation of the project (charter, scope, budget, time frame)
- Built opportunity analysis and different scenarios to reflect options and potential gains
- Arranged legal advisory and market views from external consultant
- Followed the implementation of the Hub in another location
2) Roll-out of Global accounting tools
- Worked closely with the business line / IT department to identify and map business requirements for the new platform (functional requirements, screen design)
- Conducted and monitored User Acceptance Tests
- Assisted with training requirements of the new platform (processes; policies and procedures of PeopleSoft Expense). Trip on site to facilitate users training
3) Project Management office (PMO)
- Delivered monthly analysis on time spent follow-up (resource tracking via PPLUS and reporting via GPMO Web)
- Helped with the budget monitoring and forecasting for the project team
- Follow-up on project milestones dashboard, and presentatio to the CFO
Key achievements:
- Delivered on time and with the expected level of quality the roll-out of PS Expense for 2 entities (in Mumbai and Tokyo).
- Managed key stakeholder relationships to ensure that both scope and budget were followed and project was on schedule.
- Automation of monthly management reports through VBA and Excel.
Crédit Agricole AM (now Amundi AM)
- Credit Analyst
2008 - 2008I worked within the research team of the Fixed Income Currencies and Commodities desk.
My main responsibilities were to:
1) Write credit analysis for fund managers by providing analysis on financial statements of financial institutions covered. I was following the evolution of 5Y CDS, and senior bonds to assist recommendation of senior analyst to portfolio managers
2) Initiate the coverage on Australian banks by giving an internal ranking
3) Follow news flow on the monoline industry (MBIA, Ambac, FGIC)
4) Attend road shows for new emissions and then report interest to corresponding fund managers
Main achievement:
I successfully ran project on Tier 1 and Tier 2 hybrids instruments (ranking, valuation, European discrepancies) to help fund managers better classify some of them.
From this six month internship where I put into practice the theoretical knowledge on fixed income markets and products built during classes at school I learnt:
- How buy-side analyst assist fund managers in making their investment decisions
- How to use Bloomberg and Datastream
- To build financial models (Balance sheet and PnL), which gave me high proficiency use of Excel and PowerPoint
Ernst & Young
- Financial auditor
Courbevoie2007 - 20086 month internship within the Financial Services Office ( FSO) - missions mainly on French banks.
1) Realized audit work on social & consolidated accounts of financial institutions such as Crédit Agricole, Calyon, GMF, CIAL-SNVB (mainly audited and reconciled cash, account payables and receivables, Fixed assets and general expenses accounts)
2) Documentation, mapping and reporting of processes during non-closing phases. Identification of as-is structure
3) Documentation of risks and associated controls in corporate platform (GamX)
4) Provided assistance to senior members of the team on administrative and organization tasks