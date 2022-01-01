Thomas DAVID

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Recrutement
Management
Formation
Entreprises
Moët Hennessy
maintenant
Moet Hennessy Australia - New Zealand
- HR Director
2017 - maintenantAs a member of the executive team, reporting to the Managing Director of Moet Hennessy Australia New Zealand, the role partnered with senior leaders as a trusted advisor and coach, and identified, developed, implemented, maintained and managed all aspects of the HR function, as well as supporting the company through change to proactively achieve strategy.
Responsible for leading and delivering both operational and strategic responsibilities to build people capability across multiple sites both in Australia and New Zealand keeping close contact with the Regional office in Hong Kong and the Corporate in Paris. Partnering with the Leadership team, this is an autonomous role focused on supporting the aggressive growth agenda and a company cultural change, as the business pursues value creation. - Development of the HR Strategy to align with and support the objectives of the ANZ business - Organisational re-design - Developing an Employee Value Proposition - Identifying and building capability for now and the future - Leading and advising on all HR initiatives including leadership, talent and succession planning, employee engagement, performance management and career development - Partnering with and coaching Senior Leaders and stakeholders to drive individual and organisational improvement, to meet the evolving requirements of the business - Identification of local business issues/trends and design of appropriate solutions
Moet Hennessy Asia Pacific
- Talent / Learning and Organization Development Lead for Asia Pacific
2015 - 2017I provide performance consulting and tangible solutions on the full suite of Organizational Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, Learning and Engagement strategies in order to craft solution proposals that address country/region-specific needs.
Jas Hennessy & Co - Moet Hennessy - LVMH
- Responsable Développement des Ressources Humaines
2010 - 2015
Pierre Fabre S.A.
- Responsable Recrutement & Mobilité à l'International
Castres2006 - 2010
Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique
- Responsable Recrutement Cadre et Gestion de Carrière