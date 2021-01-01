Retail
Thomas DEBUSSCHERE
Head of Video
GreenTomatoMedia
Chiang Mai
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GreenTomatoMedia
- Head of Video
Marketing | Chiang Mai
2020 - maintenant
GreenTomatoMedia
- Chef de Projet SEO et CRO
Marketing | Chiang Mai
2018 - 2020
SARL DOC
- Webmaster Junior
2016 - 2017
Formations
IUT MULHOUSE
Mulhouse
2017 - 2018
Licence Professionnelle Référenceur et Rédacteur Web
IUT Du Littoral Côte D'Opale
Calais
2015 - 2017
DUT Informatique
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin
Calais
2010 - 2014
BAC ES
Réseau
Corentin LAPIÈRE
Maxime DEBAENE
Ossama CHAKIB
Quentin BERNARD
Quentin CASTELL
Ruben SOETEWEY
Rudy MARLE
Simon BOILY
Simon CLERBOUT
Simon NOEL