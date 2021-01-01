Menu

Thomas HENRY

MASSY

En résumé

Docteur en sciences passé du côté commercial Je suis aujourd'hui le responsable des grand comptes pour la France, le Benelux, la Suisse et l'Europe du Sud pour Certara.

Certara is dedicated to improving human health by offering a broad spectrum of software products and services from early drug discovery through clinical drug development, with special focus on supporting translational approaches to drug development. We understand that much of what the industry is seeking today is aimed at the movement and management of information - making information more accessible, sharing data across projects and across project teams, and bringing safety assessment of lead compounds into earlier stages of the drug development process – all to better utilize corporate resources and improve the effectiveness of drug development.

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologie
Business
Business development
Commercial
Discovery
Electronique
Informatique
Logiciel informatique
Marketing
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Modélisation
Modélisation Moléculaire

Entreprises

  • Certara - Directeur Business Development

    2012 - maintenant

  • PerkinElmer - Directeur Grands comptes

    Villebon sur Yvette 2011 - 2012

  • MEDIT - Directeur commercial et marketing

    2006 - 2010 MEDIT SA développe des logiciels innovants pour rationaliser et accélérer la découverte de nouveaux médicaments. Ces logiciels destinés à l’industrie pharmaceutique sont principalement basés sur des modèles 3D décrivant les interactions entre les molécules.
    La mission de MEDIT est d’être un partenaire privilégié des entreprises impliquées dans le processus de découverte en sciences de la vie, en apportant une offre de logiciels innovants et une offre de services.

  • Alma Consulting group - Consultant

    2006 - 2006 Consultant en financement de l'innovation, chargé d'évaluer et de monter les dossiers de crédit d'impôt recherche et de subventions.

  • Orba Financière - Consultant Junior

    2005 - 2005 Business developpement, caractérisation de nouveaux débouchés, étude industrielle, recherche de clients, simulation de budget.

Formations