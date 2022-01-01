Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thomas LINGARD (CAPTAIN)
Thomas LINGARD (CAPTAIN)
Maersk Line Uk Limited
Naval engineer
Russia
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Maersk Line Uk Limited
- Naval engineer
Contrôle de gestion | Russia
2020 - 2023
To maintain and enhance the leading undergraduate program in the world in naval architecture and marine engineering;
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z