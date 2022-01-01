Thomas MINOT

Marketing | Rumilly (62650)2017 - 2017→ Groupe Seb is the world leader in small domestic equipment with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad. Selling some 200 million products a year, Groupe Seb generated a turnover of +€4,7bn in 2015.
I was in charge of Groupe Seb mobile application (Smart&Tasty®) and its connected product (Nutricook® connect) as well as pressure cooker category content management projects. (Part-time program with EDHEC Business School).
Key accomplishments:
- Managed Smart&Tasty mobile application reaching +150 000 downloads on both Google Play and AppStore.
- Developed, optimized, implemented and reported a set of KPIs to monitor mobile applications performance and analytics.
- Led Smart&Tasty® mobile application project in conjunction with IT, R&D, Design, Marketing, and Quality teams.
- Optimize mobile application development (UX/UI)
Juridique | Paris (75000)2016 - 2016CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre is one of France's top business law firms. CMS, the organisation to which CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre belongs includes 4,500 lawyers in 40 countries worldwide. CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre generated a turnover of +€170M in 2015.
Key accomplishments :
- Performed economic and legal research
- Took part in the elaboration of strategies of defense in the context of tax litigation
- Took part in the draft and review of transfer pricing documentations
- Performed modelling of usual valuation methods (DCF, multiple-based methods) and corroborative methods (e.g. mathematical approach, cost approach)