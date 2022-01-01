Menu

Thomas MINOT

  • Warmango
  • Key Account Manager

Lyon

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Warmango - Key Account Manager

    Autre | Lyon 2018 - 2019

  • Objectif Alpinisme - Infopreneur

    Direction générale | Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2017 - maintenant

  • Tefal - Junior Digital Marketing Project Manager

    Marketing | Rumilly (62650) 2017 - 2017 → Groupe Seb is the world leader in small domestic equipment with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad. Selling some 200 million products a year, Groupe Seb generated a turnover of +€4,7bn in 2015.

    I was in charge of Groupe Seb mobile application (Smart&Tasty®) and its connected product (Nutricook® connect) as well as pressure cooker category content management projects. (Part-time program with EDHEC Business School).

    Key accomplishments:

    - Managed Smart&Tasty mobile application reaching +150 000 downloads on both Google Play and AppStore.
    - Developed, optimized, implemented and reported a set of KPIs to monitor mobile applications performance and analytics.
    - Led Smart&Tasty® mobile application project in conjunction with IT, R&D, Design, Marketing, and Quality teams.
    - Optimize mobile application development (UX/UI)

  • Francis Lefebvre Avocats, Cabinet Lefebvre, CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats Et CMS Cabinet Lefebvre - Intern in International Taxation - Transfer Pricing

    Juridique | Paris (75000) 2016 - 2016 CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre is one of France's top business law firms. CMS, the organisation to which CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre belongs includes 4,500 lawyers in 40 countries worldwide. CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre generated a turnover of +€170M in 2015.

    Key accomplishments :

    - Performed economic and legal research
    - Took part in the elaboration of strategies of defense in the context of tax litigation
    - Took part in the draft and review of transfer pricing documentations
    - Performed modelling of usual valuation methods (DCF, multiple-based methods) and corroborative methods (e.g. mathematical approach, cost approach)

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille (59000) 2014 - 2018 EDHEC Business School ranks among top Schools in France and Globally :

    - Top 15 Worldwide for its Master in Management (Financial Times Ranking 2016)
    - 1st Business School in France in Economy & Finance (Repec)
    - 3rd Master in Finance Worldwide (Financial Times 2014)

    All courses are taught in english

  • Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille (59000) 2014 - 2016 Double Degree Business Law and Management in partnership with EDHEC Business SchoolDouble Degree Business Law and Management in partnership with EDHEC Business School

  • Classe Préparatoire HEC Notre Dame Des Minimes

    Lyon (69000) 2012 - 2014 Pre-Business Administration program for the national competitive exams for Business Schools

    - Core courses : Mathematics, Geopolitics, Philosophy
    - Grade at national competitive exam : 19/20 and 17/20 in Philosophy

Réseau

