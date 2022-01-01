Thomas PITIOT

Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
ITIL 4 Foundation Certificate in IT Service Management
MCSA: Web Applications
Exam 486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
Exam 483: Programming in C#
Entreprises
Actimage
- Lead technique
Strasbourg (67000)2020 - maintenantDéveloppeur .Net C#/Asp.Net
Poste : Lead technique pour le secteur Immobilier du Crédit mutuel
Mission : Analyse, spécification, gestion de projet, réalisation, tests, mise en production
Notions : C#, Asp.Net, RTC, Cobol, DB2, VS, TDD, ALM
Actimage
- Consultant IT
Strasbourg (67000)2018 - 2020Développeur .Net C#/Asp.Net
Poste : Consultant IT pour le secteur téléphonie du Crédit Mutuel
Mission : Analyse, spécification, gestion de projet, réalisation, tests, mise en production
Notions : C#, WCF, SOAP/REST, EF, SQL Server, Nhibernate, Oracle, DevOps, GiT, VS, TDD, ALM
DELTA Security Solutions
- Stagiaire BI
Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or (69410)2012 - 2012Mission : Amélioration de la plateforme décisionnelle
Notions : SQL Serveur / SSIS / BIDS / Business Objects
Tdi Transfert Développement Informatique
- Stagiaire Développeur
Vaulx-en-Velin (69120)2011 - 2011Mission : Réalisation d’un Web service de reporting.
Notions : WCF / Reporting / Web 2.0 / BIDS.
Cegid group
- Stagiaire Développeur
Lyon (69000)2010 - 2010Mission : Intégration au processus de débogage de l’ERP CEGID Business.
Notions : Delphi / AGL / Méthodes Agiles.
Prest-IGE
- Stagiaire Développeur
Sainte-Colombe (69560)2009 - 2009Mission : Rénovation des deux sites vitrines et Création d'un intranet (PHP, MySQL).
Notions : PHP / MySQL / HTML / CSS
Prest-IGE(SSI)
- Stagiaire Développeur
Sainte-Colombe (69560)2008 - 2008Missions : Ré-engineering de l'ERP de l'entreprise (VB).
Création d'un ERP en W-langage (Gestion et courtage en assurance).
Notions : WinDeV / VB 6.