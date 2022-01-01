Menu

Thomas PITIOT

Strasbourg

En résumé

Lead developpeur DotNet.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
ITIL 4 Foundation Certificate in IT Service Management
MCSA: Web Applications
Exam 486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
Exam 483: Programming in C#

Entreprises

  • Actimage - Lead technique

    Strasbourg (67000) 2020 - maintenant Développeur .Net C#/Asp.Net
    Poste : Lead technique pour le secteur Immobilier du Crédit mutuel
    Mission : Analyse, spécification, gestion de projet, réalisation, tests, mise en production
    Notions : C#, Asp.Net, RTC, Cobol, DB2, VS, TDD, ALM

  • Actimage - Consultant IT

    Strasbourg (67000) 2018 - 2020 Développeur .Net C#/Asp.Net
    Poste : Consultant IT pour le secteur téléphonie du Crédit Mutuel
    Mission : Analyse, spécification, gestion de projet, réalisation, tests, mise en production
    Notions : C#, WCF, SOAP/REST, EF, SQL Server, Nhibernate, Oracle, DevOps, GiT, VS, TDD, ALM

  • DELTA Security Solutions - Stagiaire BI

    Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or (69410) 2012 - 2012 Mission : Amélioration de la plateforme décisionnelle
    Notions : SQL Serveur / SSIS / BIDS / Business Objects

  • Tdi Transfert Développement Informatique - Stagiaire Développeur

    Vaulx-en-Velin (69120) 2011 - 2011 Mission : Réalisation d’un Web service de reporting.
    Notions : WCF / Reporting / Web 2.0 / BIDS.

  • Cegid group - Stagiaire Développeur

    Lyon (69000) 2010 - 2010 Mission : Intégration au processus de débogage de l’ERP CEGID Business.
    Notions : Delphi / AGL / Méthodes Agiles.

  • Prest-IGE - Stagiaire Développeur

    Sainte-Colombe (69560) 2009 - 2009 Mission : Rénovation des deux sites vitrines et Création d'un intranet (PHP, MySQL).
    Notions : PHP / MySQL / HTML / CSS

  • Prest-IGE(SSI) - Stagiaire Développeur

    Sainte-Colombe (69560) 2008 - 2008 Missions : Ré-engineering de l'ERP de l'entreprise (VB).
    Création d'un ERP en W-langage (Gestion et courtage en assurance).
    Notions : WinDeV / VB 6.

Formations

  • EXIA CESI

    Ecully 2011 - 2012 Master II : Manager des Systèmes d'Information

  • EXIA CESI

    Écully (69130) 2009 - 2011 Master I : Responsable Ingénierie Logiciels

  • EXIA CESI

    Écully (69130) 2007 - 2009 Analyste Programmeur

