Menu

Thomas PRENVEILLE

Colombes

En résumé

Ingénieur de recherche chez Arkema

Mes compétences :
Rhéologie
Polymères
Chimie

Entreprises

  • Arkema - Ingénieur de recherche

    Colombes 2019 - maintenant

  • Covestro - Doctorant

    2015 - 2018 Etude des relations structures-propriètés de TPU.

    Cologne, Allemagne.

  • Leibniz Institute für Polymerforschung - Stagiaire master

    2014 - 2015 Synthèse et caractérisation de polymères semi-conducteurs.

  • Era Polymers - Chimiste R&D

    2014 - 2014 Sydney, Australie

  • Acrylian - Technicien

    CLERMONT CREANS 2013 - 2013 Strasbourg, France

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :