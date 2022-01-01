Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thomas PRENVEILLE
Ajouter
Thomas PRENVEILLE
Colombes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur de recherche chez Arkema
Mes compétences :
Rhéologie
Polymères
Chimie
Entreprises
Arkema
- Ingénieur de recherche
Colombes
2019 - maintenant
Covestro
- Doctorant
2015 - 2018
Etude des relations structures-propriètés de TPU.
Cologne, Allemagne.
Leibniz Institute für Polymerforschung
- Stagiaire master
2014 - 2015
Synthèse et caractérisation de polymères semi-conducteurs.
Era Polymers
- Chimiste R&D
2014 - 2014
Sydney, Australie
Acrylian
- Technicien
CLERMONT CREANS
2013 - 2013
Strasbourg, France
Formations
Technische Universität Dresden (Dresden)
Dresden
2014 - 2015
M.Sc. chimie - Diplome d'ingénieur polymériste
ECPM Ecole Européenne De Chimie, Polymères Et Matériaux De Strasbourg
Strasbourg
2012 - 2015
Ingénieur polymériste - M.Sc. en chimie de l'université de Dresden ( Allemagne)
Double diplome franco-allemand
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Rennes (ENSCR)
Rennes
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Alexandra BRIDAROLLI
Alice ANCEL
Aurélie BERGERET
Clémence BABEL
Elodie KERIVEL
Flore VENDÉ
Maëva PICHON
Quentin COURRIER
Saravanan MOUNIEN
Thomas LE GALL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z