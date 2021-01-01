Thomas RETUR

16 years of strategic medico-marketing and sales experience in various therapeutic areas.
Track record of leading cross-functional and multi-cultural teams, launching products in various markets and designing innovative marketing programs including digital.
Capable of managing complex situations with a pragmatic, entrepreneurial and goal-driven mindset.
Strong decision maker, proven planning, stakeholder and project management skills at local and global levels.
Ability to work with top management and international key opinion leaders.
Rx, OTx and OTC markets.
Mes compétences :
Cross cultural management
Direction de projet
Sales Force
Sales
Brand Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Strategy
Brand management
Brand strategy
Vente
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing
Stratégie
Product Lifecycle Management
Marketing direct
Management