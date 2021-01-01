Menu

Thomas RETUR

Courbevoie

En résumé

16 years of strategic medico-marketing and sales experience in various therapeutic areas.
Track record of leading cross-functional and multi-cultural teams, launching products in various markets and designing innovative marketing programs including digital.
Capable of managing complex situations with a pragmatic, entrepreneurial and goal-driven mindset.
Strong decision maker, proven planning, stakeholder and project management skills at local and global levels.
Ability to work with top management and international key opinion leaders.
Rx, OTx and OTC markets.

Mes compétences :
Cross cultural management
Direction de projet
Sales Force
Sales
Brand Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Strategy
Brand management
Brand strategy
Vente
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing
Stratégie
Product Lifecycle Management
Marketing direct
Management

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Expanscience - Global Marketing Lead

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant Reporting to the Rheumatology Corporate Director, I lead the global marketing strategy and operations to grow Rheumatology business (90M€) for affiliates (France and Mexico) and 25 partners/distributors covering 47 countries. Responsible for product forecasts and promotional budget. Targets: GPs, Rheumatologists, Orthopedic Surgeons, Pharmacies, patients.

  • Laboratoires Expanscience - BRAND MANAGER – OsteoArthritis (OA) – France/Global

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2014 Reporting to the Business Unit Director, I was in charge of the strategic and marketing activities for the OA and Pain portfolio in France and Globally (PIASCLEDINE®300, FLEXEA® and HYALGAN® - global annual sales: 80M€). Targets: GPs, Rheumatologists, Orthopedic Surgeons, Pharmacies, patients.

  • Bayer - SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER – Urology - France

    Lyon 2005 - 2009 Reporting to the Urology Marketing Manager, I was in charge of strategic and marketing plans for a non-reimbursed drug in erectile dysfunction LEVITRA® (Annual sales: 10M€ / +10% of annual growth). Targets: urologist, sexologist, GPs, pharmacy and patient.

  • Glaxosmithkline - PRODUCT MANAGER – Respiratory – France

    Marly-le-Roi 2003 - 2005 Reporting to the Respiratory Marketing Manager, I was in charge of 3-years business plans and annual brand programs for SERETIDE® and SEREVENT® in COPD (Annual sales: 100M€).

  • Glaxosmithkline - SALES REPRESENTATIVE– Psychiatry – France

    Marly-le-Roi 2001 - 2003 Reporting to a sales manager, I grew local sales of the neuro-psychiatry portfolio (DEROXAT® and NARAMIG®) and successfully launched two blockbusters AVANDIA® (Diabetes) and ZYBAN® (smoking cessation)

