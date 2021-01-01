Retail
Thomas RICOCÉ
Ajouter
Thomas RICOCÉ
Responsable adjoint point de vente
Comptoir seigneurie gauthier
Responsable adjoint point de vente
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptoir seigneurie gauthier
- Responsable adjoint point de vente
Commercial | Nantes (44000)
2020 - maintenant
Comptoir seigneurie gauthier
- Vendeur comptoir
Commercial | Saint-Herblain (44800)
2016 - 2019
BRETEAULT
- VENDEUR MAGASINIER
SARGE LES LE MANS
2011 - 2016
Formations
Bts Force De Vente (Angers)
Angers
2000 - 2002