Thomas RICOCÉ

  • Responsable adjoint point de vente
  • Comptoir seigneurie gauthier
  • Responsable adjoint point de vente

Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptoir seigneurie gauthier - Responsable adjoint point de vente

    Commercial | Nantes (44000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Comptoir seigneurie gauthier - Vendeur comptoir

    Commercial | Saint-Herblain (44800) 2016 - 2019

  • BRETEAULT - VENDEUR MAGASINIER

    SARGE LES LE MANS 2011 - 2016

Formations

  • Bts Force De Vente (Angers)

    Angers 2000 - 2002