Thomas WIERZCHOWSKI

University GRADUATED european diploma II Cycle in Architecture in l'Ecole d'Architecture de Paris-Belleville in 1998
Universite PARIS VIII Marne-la-Valee
Studios for instance "Luis Kahn "arch Ahmet Gulgonen
Willy Serneels l'Institut St Luc Bruxelles, arch le Roi and Fredet
Structures Michel Lavigne SOCOTEC, Taylor architecture history of modernism , Serge Santelli architect UNESCO & EU Nablus renovation projects Sweet factory, soap factory apartments, Tamimi hammam -
Sponsors for book "Hybrid Forms Universe"
- Quark Corporation - Quark Xpress DTP
- Amapi 3d nurbs structural modelling
Participation in Congresses and other events
I.S.O.C.A.R.P Amsterdam ( International Society of City and Regional Planners) Warshaw 1990
Geometry adept in summer 1989 by my father prof. dr. hab Walerian Wierzchowski Polish Urbanists Society and Institute of Building Engineering ART (later on UWM by his and REctor Hopfer and Górecki administrative project bound different faculties in 1 University ) Dean and Director
Neutra Architects l'I.F.A. Paris conference/interview
Maximiliano Fuksas Paris conference/interview
Competition for 3dSMAX Teacher by Autodesk Center Goldschmidt Paris Vincennes
School of Architecture MJM I cycle diplom architecture studies project "rendue" Jury member
Other activity
Exhibitions participation Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein
Museum fuer Moderne Kunst Frankfurt am Main ,
project disscussions meetings with Torino Cityhall representants- participation
Teacher technic mechanical drafting Lycee Paris
Carre Bleu architectural theory and news journal
Exhibitions of hybrid design architecture :
Greek Culture Haus Greek Ambassade Paris
Galery Sowa Zamek and Christians Culture Center both in Olsztyn,
image de synthese and projects references
Philips Lighting led lighting for giratoires for crossroads
cgi and caad ; Designers House am Roemer Frankfurt am Main hotel louges design, hand perspectives
Elisabeth de Portzampark interior design for Berlin France Ambassade; cgi for de Portzampark Exibition in Sao Paolo
Saudi Oger interior designs in Rhiad Saudi Arabia
nteriors renovation volumetric plating ornamentation
Mayla Architect DPLG Montrouge BIC headquarters
CAAD
Soeder & Soeder High Tech Sporthalle Ffm
Lutkowski & Formula 1 hotels ; type project
Thed International Accor Roissy Airoport Hotel referenced
firm - Hotels 4* plus category 12 hotel faisabilities studies;
Peter Aisenman Corporate City West Frankfurt am Main Steucon; cgi
Renzo Piano / Goetz Fasadentechnik Potzdamer Platz corporate building ceramic detail cgi and caad
Vichy Loreal new product line design Amiens Agence de Publicite Patrice Art,
Livingroom and church in the cave for the
polish Foyer Jean Paul II Paris Lourmel-
study project
Joso Svalina Messebau Ffm different maessestaende projects participation
and some others
