Thomas WIERZCHOWSKI

En résumé

University GRADUATED european diploma II Cycle in Architecture in l'Ecole d'Architecture de Paris-Belleville in 1998

Universite PARIS VIII Marne-la-Valee

Studios for instance "Luis Kahn "arch Ahmet Gulgonen

Willy Serneels l'Institut St Luc Bruxelles, arch le Roi and Fredet

Structures Michel Lavigne SOCOTEC, Taylor architecture history of modernism , Serge Santelli architect UNESCO & EU Nablus renovation projects Sweet factory, soap factory apartments, Tamimi hammam -
Sponsors for book "Hybrid Forms Universe"
- Quark Corporation - Quark Xpress DTP
- Amapi 3d nurbs structural modelling

Participation in Congresses and other events
I.S.O.C.A.R.P Amsterdam ( International Society of City and Regional Planners) Warshaw 1990

Geometry adept in summer 1989 by my father prof. dr. hab Walerian Wierzchowski Polish Urbanists Society and Institute of Building Engineering ART (later on UWM by his and REctor Hopfer and Górecki administrative project bound different faculties in 1 University ) Dean and Director
Neutra Architects l'I.F.A. Paris conference/interview
Maximiliano Fuksas Paris conference/interview
Competition for 3dSMAX Teacher by Autodesk Center Goldschmidt Paris Vincennes
School of Architecture MJM I cycle diplom architecture studies project "rendue" Jury member
Other activity
Exhibitions participation Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein

Museum fuer Moderne Kunst Frankfurt am Main ,


project disscussions meetings with Torino Cityhall representants- participation

Teacher technic mechanical drafting Lycee Paris

Carre Bleu architectural theory and news journal


Exhibitions of hybrid design architecture :

Greek Culture Haus Greek Ambassade Paris
Galery Sowa Zamek and Christians Culture Center both in Olsztyn,


image de synthese and projects references
Philips Lighting led lighting for giratoires for crossroads

cgi and caad ; Designers House am Roemer Frankfurt am Main hotel louges design, hand perspectives



Elisabeth de Portzampark interior design for Berlin France Ambassade; cgi for de Portzampark Exibition in Sao Paolo



Saudi Oger interior designs in Rhiad Saudi Arabia

nteriors renovation volumetric plating ornamentation



Mayla Architect DPLG Montrouge BIC headquarters

CAAD

Soeder & Soeder High Tech Sporthalle Ffm

Lutkowski & Formula 1 hotels ; type project



Thed International Accor Roissy Airoport Hotel referenced

firm - Hotels 4* plus category 12 hotel faisabilities studies;



Peter Aisenman Corporate City West Frankfurt am Main Steucon; cgi



Renzo Piano / Goetz Fasadentechnik Potzdamer Platz corporate building ceramic detail cgi and caad



Vichy Loreal new product line design Amiens Agence de Publicite Patrice Art,



Livingroom and church in the cave for the

polish Foyer Jean Paul II Paris Lourmel-

study project
Joso Svalina Messebau Ffm different maessestaende projects participation
and some others

Entreprises

Formations

Réseau

