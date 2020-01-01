Retail
Thuillier MICHEL
Thuillier MICHEL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OFI ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Responsable RH Groupe
1997 - maintenant
ING Bourse
- Responsable RH
1989 - 1996
Société Hamant Carmignac
- Responsable du Personnel
1984 - 1988
Formations
IGS PARIS
Paris
1996 - 1997
Dipôme spécialisé en Gestion des Ressources Humaines