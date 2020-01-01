Menu

Thuillier MICHEL

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OFI ASSET MANAGEMENT - Responsable RH Groupe

    1997 - maintenant

  • ING Bourse - Responsable RH

    1989 - 1996

  • Société Hamant Carmignac - Responsable du Personnel

    1984 - 1988

Formations

  • IGS PARIS

    Paris 1996 - 1997 Dipôme spécialisé en Gestion des Ressources Humaines